ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.