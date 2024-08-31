ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 766,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. ALS has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
About ALS
