Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,950,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.