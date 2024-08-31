American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.28. 2,892,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

