American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $20.93 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $42,337,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $22,125,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $20,381,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.