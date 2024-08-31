American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stake Decreased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AHR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,966. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.