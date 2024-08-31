Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NVO stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

