Americana Partners LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. 1,809,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.83 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $19,206,094. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

