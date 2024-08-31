Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 361 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $97,510,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,009. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $580.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.