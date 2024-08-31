Americana Partners LLC Buys 9,200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 210,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

