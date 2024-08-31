Americana Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

