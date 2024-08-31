Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.5 %

OKE stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $92.36. 4,921,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

