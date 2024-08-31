Americana Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

