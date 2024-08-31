Americana Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,983 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 49.6% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $86.40. 4,137,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

View Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.