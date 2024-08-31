Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $368.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

