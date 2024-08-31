Americana Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.35.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.47. 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.