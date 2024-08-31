Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. 13,171,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,847,852. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.