Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $574.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The firm has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $550.32 and its 200 day moving average is $519.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

