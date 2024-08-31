Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 106,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Ames National by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ames National by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the second quarter valued at $807,000. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

ATLO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 16,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893. Ames National has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

