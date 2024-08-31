Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 199,515 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of Amgen worth $179,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 108,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Amgen by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.83. 2,173,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

