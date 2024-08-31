Analysts Issue Forecasts for VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $83,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

