Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $44.40

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

WTRG stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

