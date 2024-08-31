Analysts Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target at $9.70

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.29%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

