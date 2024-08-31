Analysts Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Target Price at $4.96

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

