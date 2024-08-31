Analyzing MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04% MDB Capital N/A -36.73% -31.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $3.66, indicating a potential upside of 69.44%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than MDB Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and MDB Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $172.70 million 5.12 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -5.68 MDB Capital $1.30 million 266.79 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

Summary

Bitfarms beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.