ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of ANSYS worth $182,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.42. 953,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

