Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,929. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.