Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $343.72. 865,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.63. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $345.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

