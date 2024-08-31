APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) SVP Louis Lambert Sells 5,679 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Louis Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get APi Group alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85.

APi Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APG opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in APi Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in APi Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,464,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.