Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.