Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 3.2%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 93,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 76,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $213.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 352.04% and a negative return on equity of 429.18%.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

