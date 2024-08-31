Ardor (ARDR) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and $4.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

