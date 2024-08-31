Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.14

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.14 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 83.14 ($1.10), with a volume of 8100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.20).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of £32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -308.93 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.58.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

