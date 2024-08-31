Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.97. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $2,826,505.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,312 shares of company stock worth $98,664,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.