Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,666 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $77.77. 3,383,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

