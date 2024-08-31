Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,391,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,113. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

