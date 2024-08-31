Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.55. 4,103,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

