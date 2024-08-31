Argent Advisors Inc. Has $10.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. 22,991,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,968,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

