Argent Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 333,187 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

WMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,093,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

