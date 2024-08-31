Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after buying an additional 112,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

