Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,315 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 216.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.