Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

IEI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,646. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

