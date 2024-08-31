Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,592 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $360.42. 1,305,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.43. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.