Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,496.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 39,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,874,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

