Arjuna Capital Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.13% of Steelcase worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 344,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Report on SCS

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.