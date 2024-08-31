Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in American Tower by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

