Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

