Arjuna Capital Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $130,622,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,917. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $106.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

