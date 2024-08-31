Arjuna Capital Makes New $88,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.50. 1,969,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.