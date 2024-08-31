Arjuna Capital Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 2,328,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

