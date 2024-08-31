Ark Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and $6.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,133,456 coins and its circulating supply is 183,133,484 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.